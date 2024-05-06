Chief Weather Forecaster Melissa Zaremba shares how we can prepare for the extreme heat this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Temperatures are heating up, so we can expect plenty of days in the triple digits in the upcoming months. That’s why Governor Katie Hobbs proclaimed Monday, May 6, the first day of Heat Awareness Week.

The heat season is almost here and from now until at least September, we will be dealing with hot weather that could be dangerous and even deadly, especially if we don’t take the right precautions.

Heat is the number one weather-related killer in the country.

Arizona had more than 3,200 heat-related deaths from 2012 to 2022.

The hottest day recorded in Yuma and El Centro was a high of 118 degrees, making it the hottest day last year.

So it’s important to take the heat very seriously.

Extreme heat can increase the risk of heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Even though many locals may be used to the extremely hot temperatures, heat-related illness is preventable.

Practicing heat safety such as drinking plenty of water to stay hydrated throughout the day, taking frequent shade breaks, and wearing loose and light-colored clothing is key.

And on the hottest days, you’re encouraged to stay indoors to keep cool.

Heat Awareness Week is a great reminder to prepare for the hottest months of the year.

All week long, I will be sharing facts and important things you will need to know to ensure you are ready for the extreme heat this summer.

Make sure to check your daily weather forecasts and heat alerts every day, by watching our newscasts, checking our KYMA website, or downloading our KYMA app.

Make sure to also check our very own Weather Authority resource guide here.

Read more about extreme heat and helpful tips here. You can also check our local resources for Yuma County.