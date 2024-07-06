Skip to Content
Extreme heat and high winds for next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Extreme heat will continue to be the main weather story heading through most, if not all of, next week as strong high pressure remains entrenched over the region.

Daily high temperatures across the lower deserts will continue to top out at 115+ degrees.

According to the National Weather Service, some moisture return will bring increased thunderstorm chances back to the Arizona high terrain and southeast Arizona by the middle of next week.

Karina Bazarte

