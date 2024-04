YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably warmer temperatures than usual for this time of year, along with mostly sunny conditions, continuing into the first half of the upcoming week.

Sunday and Monday are expected to be particularly warm, posing some risks to health due to the heat.

Later in the week, a series of weather systems will bring a gradual decrease in temperatures, along with periods of strong, gusty winds.