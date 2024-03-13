Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More strong winds likely to come with quick cooldown

Wind speeds will continue to increase, as temperatures are expected to decrease within the next day or so

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A low pressure system brings an opportunity for showers and slight chances for thunderstorms today through Friday, mainly to northern and eastern Arizona.

A lingering chance of showers will continue over the higher terrain Saturday through Monday. Temperatures will decline noticeably as well.

Highs on the lower deserts will go from mid 70s to around 80 today and decrease by 8 to 10 degrees on Thursday. A gradual warming trend begins Saturday.

Lows will remain in the 40s and 50s. In addition, breezy to windy conditions can be expected into Friday.

The strongest winds will be over southeast California and far western Arizona late tonight into the day Thursday.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

