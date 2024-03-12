Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds coming over the next two days

Published 3:12 PM

Wind speeds will continue to increase soon, as a slight cooldown will come for the area within the next couple of days as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The approach and passage of a low pressure system will lead to a cooling trend, breezy to windy conditions, and expanding chances for precipitation Wednesday through Friday.

Best chances for precipitation will be over portions of northern and eastern Arizona.

Over the weekend and early next week, the system will weaken and accordingly there will be a gradual decline in precipitation chances along with a slow warming trend.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

