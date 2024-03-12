FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds coming over the next two days

Wind speeds will continue to increase soon, as a slight cooldown will come for the area within the next couple of days as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The approach and passage of a low pressure system will lead to a cooling trend, breezy to windy conditions, and expanding chances for precipitation Wednesday through Friday.

Best chances for precipitation will be over portions of northern and eastern Arizona.

Over the weekend and early next week, the system will weaken and accordingly there will be a gradual decline in precipitation chances along with a slow warming trend.