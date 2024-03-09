Skip to Content
Weather

Warmer conditions are expected this weekend

By
today at 4:17 PM
Published 4:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier and warmer conditions will spread over the region starting Saturday, but chances for a few afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue primarily to the east of Phoenix across the southern Gila County high terrain.

Temperatures will rise to slightly above normal starting Sunday with highs in the upper seventies to around eighty degrees expected each day through Wednesday.

Additionally, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon breezy conditions for the first half of the week.

During the latter half of next week, a weather system is likely to move over the region bringing locally windy conditions and possibly a return of rain chances.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content