Warmer conditions are expected this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Drier and warmer conditions will spread over the region starting Saturday, but chances for a few afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms will continue primarily to the east of Phoenix across the southern Gila County high terrain.

Temperatures will rise to slightly above normal starting Sunday with highs in the upper seventies to around eighty degrees expected each day through Wednesday.

Additionally, expect partly cloudy skies and afternoon breezy conditions for the first half of the week.

During the latter half of next week, a weather system is likely to move over the region bringing locally windy conditions and possibly a return of rain chances.