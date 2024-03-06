FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain, strong winds to make their way through

More strong winds will be passing through the Imperial Valley along with storm chances on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions along with near normal temperatures will prevail today. Cooler conditions and increased rain chances, particularly across south-central AZ, can be expected for Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the Desert Southwest.

In the wake of this system, high pressure will build across the region through the weekend resulting in a warming trend through early next week such that above normal temperatures can be expected beginning on Sunday.