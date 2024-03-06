Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight rain, strong winds to make their way through

More strong winds will be passing through the Imperial Valley along with storm chances on Thursday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions along with near normal temperatures will prevail today. Cooler conditions and increased rain chances, particularly across south-central AZ, can be expected for Thursday as a low pressure system moves through the Desert Southwest.

In the wake of this system, high pressure will build across the region through the weekend resulting in a warming trend through early next week such that above normal temperatures can be expected beginning on Sunday.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

