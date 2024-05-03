FIRST ALERT: Windy and dusty this weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A First Alert ACTION DAY is issued and will go into effect Saturday afternoon and Sunday night for the Desert Southwest.

I am tracking strong winds and blowing dust that will bring travel and unhealthy air quality concerns through the weekend.

A strong low pressure will be passing along toward our north, which will bring impacts to our area, such as gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

It will bring some rain opportunities toward our north and some areas in California.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect 3 p.m. Saturday until 8 p.m. Sunday for the majority of Imperial County.

An Air Quality Alert is also issued for Yuma on Sunday due to blowing dust in the area from gusty winds.

Winds will strengthen starting Saturday afternoon especially in Imperial County with the highest peak gusts of 45 MPH, while Yuma County will remain breezier with highest gusts up to 30 MPH.

Stronger winds will occur Sunday with gusts of 40-50 MPH across the area.

Winds will allow our temperatures to cool down as our highs will drop into the 80s on Sunday and Monday.

A First Alert ACTION Day will be in place through the weekend, but winds will calm down by early next week with a warming trend joining back next week.