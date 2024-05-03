YRMC introduces Poppy as its newest Pet Therapy Volunteer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) introduced its newest Pet Therapy Volunteer.

Poppy is a four-year-old miniature horse who comes as part of the Tails of Joy Pet Visitation Program.

Poppy will join "Asa," the Golden Retriever as one of the many pet therapy volunteers at YRMC.

These therapy animals provide patients and employees alike with a moment of joy and companionship, which also inspires healing and well-being.

"It's a stress reliever. Most people haven't even seen a big horse, much less, a little horse…My ultimate goal would be definitely visiting the children's ward, and if possible, the cancer ward, the areas that need it the most," said Amy Karvoski, Poppy's owner and trainer.

This was Poppy's second time visiting the hospital and YRMC said it plans to have Poppy volunteer twice a month