CBP officers stop smuggling attempt of five parrots

OTAY MESA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said officers at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry found five parrots hidden in the truck bed of a vehicle.

Officers encountered a 36-year-old woman driving a 2007 pick-up truck applying for admission into the U.S. from Mexico on Tuesday evening.

The truck was inspected and officers found live birds concealed within the middle gap of two stacked five-gallon buckets in the truck bed.

CBP said during the secondary inspection, officers then uncovered a total of five live parrots.

“The illegal engagement of animal trafficking has harmful impacts to wildlife and may result in civil fines and criminal prosecution,” said Rosa E. Hernandez, Port Director for the Otay Mesa and Tecate Ports of Entry. “We will continue to collaborate with Fish and Wildlife Service to uphold the laws that protect our wildlife.”

The driver was then detained for the suspected smuggling attempt and she was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and Fish and Wildlife Services for further investigation.

CBP said the parrots were put in a secure and safe area where they will stay under quarantine by USDA Veterinary Services to make sure they're not affected by avian disease.