Cooling and hydration centers in Yuma begin opening doors

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As temperatures rise, cooling and hydration centers in Yuma are beginning to open.

Cooling centers are open to all and provide a cool space to relax and rehydrate.

Cooling and hydration centers in Yuma include Crossroads Missions, the Paradise Casino Event Center, and the Yuma Community Food Bank.

"Every year, we try to keep people hydrated and we certainly don't want anyone to die because they're dehydrated… There's never a fee it's absolutely free and we appreciate that the community helps by donating water," said Myra Garlit, CEO of Crossroads Mission.

For information on where to donate, visit https://crossroadsmission.org/donate/.