FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continuing to increase throughout the area

Warmer conditions are still expected to hit the Desert Southwest soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and pleasant weather conditions will continue into early next week. Temperatures will trend warmer over the next several days, with lower deserts potentially reaching 80 degrees for highs during this period.

Any rain threats remain limited towards the middle of next week, although chances are low.

Although there remains some uncertainty in timing, temperatures are expected to cool more towards normal at some point during the middle of next week.