Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps continuing to increase throughout the area

KYMA
By
today at 3:35 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Warmer conditions are still expected to hit the Desert Southwest soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry and pleasant weather conditions will continue into early next week. Temperatures will trend warmer over the next several days, with lower deserts potentially reaching 80 degrees for highs during this period.

Any rain threats remain limited towards the middle of next week, although chances are low.

Although there remains some uncertainty in timing, temperatures are expected to cool more towards normal at some point during the middle of next week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content