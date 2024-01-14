Skip to Content
Clear skies and dry conditions for this week

today at 3:31 PM
Published 3:40 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Dry conditions will persist the next several days across the Desert Southwest under clear to mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the week, starting out near normal through Tuesday before peaking late week at seven to ten degrees above normal.

High temperatures are forecast to top 70 degrees across all of the lower deserts by Thursday with some locations even seeing the middle seventies for Friday and
Saturday.

Rain chances will increase next Sunday as a Pacific low pressure system affects the region.

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

