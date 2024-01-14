Clear skies and dry conditions for this week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Dry conditions will persist the next several days across the Desert Southwest under clear to mostly clear skies.

Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the week, starting out near normal through Tuesday before peaking late week at seven to ten degrees above normal.

High temperatures are forecast to top 70 degrees across all of the lower deserts by Thursday with some locations even seeing the middle seventies for Friday and

Saturday.

Rain chances will increase next Sunday as a Pacific low pressure system affects the region.