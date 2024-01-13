Warm temperatures expected for the next several days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After a cool start to January, temperatures will finally warm to seasonal levels over the next several days.

Highs early next week are expected to reach the upper 60s and eventually top 70 degrees by the end of the week across the lower deserts.

Lows will remain above freezing across the forecast area with the exception of the highest elevations of South Gila County.

Dry conditions will prevail under clear to mostly clear skies through next week.