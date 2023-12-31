Chances of rain for the new year, mostly 60s through mid-week

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Near to below normal temperatures along with periodic rain chances will be noted for the week ahead.

This will translate into mostly 60s for highs through mid-week, with even some cooler 50s for highs in the lower deserts by the end of the week.

The first chance for rain will be late Monday into Monday night, mainly affecting south-central and southeast Arizona.

Any rainfall will be light.

A colder and more potent weather system will progress across the area Thursday, bringing the potential for more widespread light rain and high elevation snow across the entire region.