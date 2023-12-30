Normal temperatures this weekend, colder weather for next Thursday

YUMA. Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure will keep above normal temperatures across the region Saturday before near to below normal temperatures settle into the region starting Sunday.

The next in a series of several weather systems will move through the region late Monday with chances of light rain briefly returning across southern Arizona.

A colder weather system should then impact the region next Thursday bringing better chances for more widespread precipitation.

This unsettled pattern will keep temperatures at or below normal all of next week.