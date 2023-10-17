FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to go above seasonably normal, breezy days also ahead

As temperatures continue to rise into triple-digit territory, winds could also reach as high as 25 miles per hour

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Well-above normal temperatures will continue through Saturday as high pressure predominates across the Desert Southwest.

Near or record-breaking temperatures are possible, especially across the Phoenix area.

Cooler conditions are anticipated beginning on Sunday, with more substantial cooling by early next week as a Pacific low pressure system moves into the area.