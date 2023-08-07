Tree limbs snap during severe storm in Tennessee

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) placed millions of Americans under severe weather warnings on Monday, August 7, as excessive rainfall, high winds, hail, and flooding threatened eastern states.

Landon Lindsey, a Tennessee resident, said they filmed this footage at 2:23pm Monday afternoon from their home in Maryville in eastern Tennessee, which was under a tornado watch.

Parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon.