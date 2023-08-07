Skip to Content
Weather

Tree limbs snap during severe storm in Tennessee

By ,
today at 12:16 PM
Published 12:59 PM

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - The National Weather Service (NWS) placed millions of Americans under severe weather warnings on Monday, August 7, as excessive rainfall, high winds, hail, and flooding threatened eastern states.

Landon Lindsey, a Tennessee resident, said they filmed this footage at 2:23pm Monday afternoon from their home in Maryville in eastern Tennessee, which was under a tornado watch.

Parts of Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia, and North Carolina were under a tornado watch on Monday afternoon.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

CBS News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content