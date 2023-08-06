Skip to Content
Triple digit temperatures to continue through the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure over the region will continue to bring unseasonably hot conditions today and likely into Monday with afternoon highs reaching 108 to 114 degrees across the lower deserts.

An increase in moisture is anticipated by Monday resulting in a return of thunderstorm chances mainly across Southeast and Eastern Arizona with slight chances for showers and thunderstorms lasting through the rest of the week across portions of Southern and Central Arizona.

The increase in moisture will help to bring a slight cooling trend over the next couple days, but temperatures will overall remain above normal through the rest of the week.

