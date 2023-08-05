Excessive heat warning in effect through Monday

Expect very dry conditions for the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strong high pressure over the region will lead to potential record breaking temperatures region-wide this weekend with afternoon highs reaching 110 to 116 degrees across the lower deserts.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect for south-central Arizona, southwest Arizona, and southeast California today through Monday.

An increase in low level moisture is anticipated on Monday resulting in a return of thunderstorm chances across eastern portions of the region and eventually leading to a slight cooling trend early next week.