Chilly temperatures here to stay for the next few weeks

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Chilly nights and mild afternoons will continue through Saturday under clear skies except on Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a cool and dry airmass will result in chilly overnight temperatures the next few days with many outlying communities falling to near the freezing mark.

A slow warming trend will allow for high temperatures to approach 70 by next weekend.

Another disturbance will pass well to the north on Thursday but with limited effects for the forecast area.