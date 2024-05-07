Skip to Content
Transportation leaders unveil autonomous vehicles

today at 11:59 AM
Published 12:53 PM

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The Contra Costa Transportation Authority, GoMentum Station and Bay Area LEEDS and other are attending the Ninth Annual Redefining Mobility Summit Tuesday.

In a press release obtained by NBC News, the summit will be about "building public trust, strategies to connect communities and navigating the future of transit."

The press release also says the summit will include a "demo zone," allowing participants a front row seat to see the "new autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions of tomorrow."

The following vehicles that will be displayed, according to the press release, are Glydways, May Mobility, Aurora, and BEEP, as well as unveil a never-before-seen vehicle.

To watch the livestream of the summit, see attached video.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

