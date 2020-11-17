Warm and dry conditions will continue until tomorrow

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Well above normal temperatures are expected once again on Tuesday as we remain under the influence of strong high pressure.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), readings will likely be nearing record territory again today through the middle part of the week with afternoon highs pushing close to 90 degrees in lower elevation communities.

High's today will remain at 87 degrees and lows tonight will be at 56 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to return closer to normal this weekend as an area of low pressure moves through the region.