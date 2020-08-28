Possible thunderstorms this weekend along with cooler temperatures

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Temperatures will remain unseasonably hot for one more day with highs again topping 110 degrees for many communities before a cool down and chances for thunderstorms this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), shower and thunderstorm chances will be confined to high terrain areas today, before a dramatic increase in monsoon moisture occurs Saturday into Sunday.

This increased moisture should lead to good chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday for mainly southern Arizona.

On Saturday, mostly sunny skies will prevail, with a high near 104. Breezy conditions will enter, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Saturday evening will be partly cloudy, with a low around 87.

On Sunday, breezy conditions will prevail, with a south wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. There will be a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Lingering chances for showers and storms is expected for early next week before drier conditions settle back into the region.

Noticeably cooler temperatures are forecast starting this weekend with temperatures at or below normal.