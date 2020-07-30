Excessive heat warning in effect until Saturday night

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Extreme heat can be expected across the lower deserts today and Friday, with highs in Yuma County expected to reach or possibly exceed the 116 degree mark.

An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for the desert southwest through Saturday at 9:00 p.m.

In Arizona, the areas affected include Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County and Yuma. In California, the areas affected include Palo Verde Valley.

As strong high pressure aloft continues to develop across the desert southwest, very hot temperatures can be expected area wide today through the end of the week.

Hotter deserts will easily reach or exceed 110 each day, and many locations may reach or exceed 115 Thursday and Friday.

No thunderstorms are expected even across the higher terrain until the weekend at the very earliest.