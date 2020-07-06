High’s this week will be above 110 degrees

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- High pressure will persist through the week, with lower desert highs close to or exceeding the 110 degree mark each day.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), stable conditions with dry southwest flow aloft will likely inhibit thunderstorm development through the week.

Any storms should remain southeast and east of the area.

The hottest temperatures of the year are likely this weekend, with many locations pushing 115 and possibly higher.