More heavy rain coming

Weather

Slow moving storm system giving our area more flood concerns.

Courtesy: Arizona Central.com

An unusual storm system that has already given Yuma alone more than an inch of rainfall on Tuesday, could bring even more on Thursday.

The National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch for most of Yuma County and all of Imperial County that will go from 11 am on Thursday to 11 am on Friday.

1" to 1.5" of rainfall could land on many parts of our area through that duration of time, that could lead to the possibility of flash flooding of lower elevated areas; including washes and creeks.

Embedded thunderstorms are also a possiblity during the afternoon hours on Thursday that could drop enough rain to cause some Flash Flood Warnings in our area.

The rainfall should let up in the late evening hours going into Friday.