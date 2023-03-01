Skip to Content
Tractor trailer strikes Florida overpass

Drivers in central Florida dealt with major traffic headaches after a semi smashed into an overpass on Interstate 75

MARION COUNTY, Fla. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - A stretch of interstate-75 in Marion County, Florida was shut down for close to 10 hours after a tractor trailer struck an overpass.

It was a nightmare for drivers trying to pass through the area on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, with cars and trucks stopped for miles and miles.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a tractor trailer carrying an oversized load hit the overpass near Ocala.

Concrete chunks and other debris rained down on the truck and the interstate causing all northbound lanes closed more most of the day. Traffic on the southbound side was at a crawl for hours.

