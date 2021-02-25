American Airline pilot reports seeing UFO

Must See Video

(KYMA, KECY) - An American Airlines pilot reported seeing a "long, cylindrical object" coming close to aircraft as it flew over New Mexico.

The incident happened last Sunday, in a flight from Kentucky to Phoenix.

The pilot said he called air traffic control shortly after noticing the object.

"Do you have any targets up here?" the pilot is heard asking on a radio transmission. "We just had something just go over the top of us that — I hate to say this — looked like a long, cylindrical object."

The pilot adds, "It almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing moving really fast that went right over the top of us."

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration said air traffic controllers did not see any objects in the radarscopes. However, AA confirms the radio call came from one of its flights.

The strange incident is now being looked at by the FBI.