NBC 11 Sports: Crims win again! Bouts’ complete game stamps a region win on back-to-back nights, Hawks drop continued game in 12th inning

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Gila Ridge baseball took the diamond again Thursday afternoon to continue a game with Pinnacle that began back in early March.

The kicker? They would pick it up in the 11th inning - the Pioneers coming all the way from Phoenix to wrap up a game that would last just two innings.

After holding them scoreless in the 11th, the Hawks surrendered two runs in the 12th inning on a pair of defensive gaffes and then went down in order in the 12th to fall 4-2.

Hours later on Yuma's north side, the Criminals hosted Greenway in another crucial region game on back-to-back days. After getting the bats out with 11 hits on Wednesday, the Crims only landed two hits on Thursday - still coming away with a win.

A defensive error forced the only Greenway run in the third inning, but Yuma battled back for two more and leaned on the arm of Justin Bouts - who tossed a complete game gem with eight strikeouts en route to the win.

The Criminals now take sole possession of second place in the 4A Skyline, with another meeting with Greenway on Tuesday, followed by a big home-and-away with Thunderbird which could majorly decide the Region title.

In football news, the Gila Ridge Hawks announced their upcoming 2023 schedule via social media. The Hawks begin on the road August 25th, followed by a three-game home stretch.