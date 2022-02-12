Skip to Content
February 11, 2022
News 11 Weather Authority: Near record warmth

Melissa Zaremba/ KYMA News 11

February 11th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The latest ridge continues to heat up the West coast, as temperatures continue to climb; even in the Desert Southwest.

Daytime highs in our area have climbed from the high 80s to 90 degrees on this Friday.

El Centro tied a daytime high record of 90 degrees, set back in 1971.

Meanwhile, Yuma peaked at 86 degrees.

That daytime high is just a single degree off from the record of 87 set in 2016.

Count on the high pressure to continue keeping our temperatures high throughout this weekend.

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

