News 11 Weather Authority: Near record warmth

February 11th, 2022

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The latest ridge continues to heat up the West coast, as temperatures continue to climb; even in the Desert Southwest.

Daytime highs in our area have climbed from the high 80s to 90 degrees on this Friday.

El Centro tied a daytime high record of 90 degrees, set back in 1971.

Meanwhile, Yuma peaked at 86 degrees.

That daytime high is just a single degree off from the record of 87 set in 2016.

Count on the high pressure to continue keeping our temperatures high throughout this weekend.