FDA grants emergency use authorization for 5 to 11 yo

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Parents are one step closer to getting their young children vaccinated against COVID-19, if they choose to do so.

Friday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11. The child-version of the vaccine is formulated at one-third the dose of the vaccine used for people 12 and older.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) still needs to green-light use of the vaccine, that could happen as early as Tuesday.