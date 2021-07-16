Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By
Published 11:02 PM

CBS 13 Sports: Holtville ready for the bright lights

Holtville 12U All-Stars reach California Section 7 tournament for first time in 68 years

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Saturday will be a big day for the Holtville 12U All-Star baseball team. They will make their first appearance in the California Section 7 tournament as the District 22 representative in the past 68 years. It's also a big day for the city of El Centro as Frazier Field will host the tournament for the first time ever.

13 Sportscasts / Sportscasts
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content