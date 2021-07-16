CBS 13 Sports: Holtville ready for the bright lights

As Seen on TV

Holtville 12U All-Stars reach California Section 7 tournament for first time in 68 years

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Saturday will be a big day for the Holtville 12U All-Star baseball team. They will make their first appearance in the California Section 7 tournament as the District 22 representative in the past 68 years. It's also a big day for the city of El Centro as Frazier Field will host the tournament for the first time ever.