As Seen on TV

The city of Somerton invites the community to celebrate Independence Day.

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - City of Somerton's special events coordinator, Brissa Garcia, invites the community to celebrate Independence Day.

The event will take place on Sunday, July 4th from 7:00 pm to 12:00 pm at Council Park.

There will be food vendors, live music and entertainment for children.