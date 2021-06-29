Skip to Content
Holtville softball awarded a day of their own

Holtville City Council names July 2nd as Holtville Viking Softball Day

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The awards and accolades keep pouring in for the Holtville Vikings softball team. On Monday night the Holtville City Council named Friday, July 2nd, as Holtville Viking Softball Day.

The Vikings won their first CIF San Diego Section Division IV Championship for the first time since 1998. The team also took the program to new heights in advancing the California State Regional Southern Section Championship game. Catch photos of the game taken by Cathi Larios here.

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the CBS 13 sports director and weather forecaster. Scott comes to the Desert Southwest all the way from Alaska where he covered the military and education beats for KTVA-TV & KTUU-TV.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

