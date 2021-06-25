Coach’s “lucky shoes” help Holtville walk into state championship game

As Seen on TV

Due to prior family commitments, Holtville softball head coach has to miss both the state semi-final and championship game. However, she left her team with a good luck charm.

HOLTVILLE, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - When Holtville defeated Bayfront Charter last Saturday at Helix High School in La Mesa, they thought their season was over.

"When I was in high school, if you won the CIF Division there was nothing more," Holtville softball head coach Melissa Snyder said. "I believe this is the first year they are going back to the regional state playoffs. At least for our division. I'm guessing it's across the state."

The last time Holtville won the CIF division title was in 1998. They went as far as they could go. This year's team not only matched that but have exceeded that mark. Gaining a #1 seed in the 2021 CIF Southern California Division IV Softball Championships, and sending them straight to the state semi-finals. Two games beyond their previous best finish.

"For us, it's just an opportunity to play more games," Snyder said.

While her players put off summer plans and vacations to keep playing, Snyder wasn't as lucky. A prior family commitment, her sister getting married out of state, took precedence. Even though she isn't able to be at the game, a part of her will.

"I have these shoes that I've worn all season and they have at least five holes in them," Snyder said. "The girls always make fun of me and say coach, put them away, those things are done, let them go. I said no, these are my lucky shoes, we're going to win CIF in these shoes, and we did."

Holtville defeated Bayfront Charter last Saturday 13-7.

"We were joking around and they said, hey leave your shoes here with us," Snyder said. "So I tied the shoes up in our dugout, we have a tarp so I hung them up there, so just a little good luck charm for them, a little piece of me and a little piece of our season that's going to remain here in Holtville. They enter and exit the dugout they're going to see them and say hey, that's coach."

The charm worked as Holtville rolled to a 14-4 win over the Kearny Komets on Thursday. Holtville next will play in the state southern section championship game on Saturday. Holtville will host the Highland Scots from Bakersfield at 6:30 p.m. Another large crowd is expected at Birger Field to witness a first time event for the small farming community. Coach Snyder's shoes will be there as well.