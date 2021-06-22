Skip to Content
CBS 13 Sports: Diamondbacks win then lose again

On Monday night the Arizona Diamondbacks snapped a 17 game losing streak, then lost again on Tuesday

PHOENIX, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - On Monday night the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 5-1 at Chase Field. The win was the first for Arizona since June 1st. On Tuesday the Diamondbacks looking to make it two wins in a row, however the taste of victory would soon disappear. The Diamondbacks failed to string a small winning streak by losing to Milwaukee in game two of a three game series 5-0.

