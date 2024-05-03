Girls Flag Football on the rise in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Girls flag football is on the rise in Yuma!

The Yuma Catch & Go Flag Football League has over 150 local girls from ages 5 to 12.

Organized Girls' Flag Football programs have emerged on high school and college campuses nationwide, with some colleges even offering scholarships.

The league has dozens of coaches and referees who volunteer.

One coach gives his advice to someone who might be thinking about signing up.

"I would say sign up and give it a try. This simulates a lot of things in life. You work on a team, you guys have one goal, you're all trying to accomplish the same goal. It's the same thing when you become older, you get a job, you join a workforce, and you get to work as a team trying to achieve a goal," says Ken Nelson, the Girls Flag Football Coach.

The championship game will be next Saturday at the Ray Kroc Sports Complex.

For registration information, visit https://www.yumacatchandgo.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1204810.