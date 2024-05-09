Summer Basketball Camp registration opens for local students

K-12 boys and girls welcome to the camp that runs from June 3-6

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College (AWC) said its Men's Basketball team will host the 2024 Chapman Automotive Summer Basketball Camp for K-12 boys and girls.

AWC said the camp will run from June 3-6 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. every day in the gymnasium at the AWC Yuma Campus.

Participants will learn about basketball fundamentals such as footwork, ball handling, shooting form, defense, and rebounding.

AWC said participants should wear basketball attire such as a t-shirt, athletic shorts, and tennis/basketball shoes. Campers will also receive a T-shirt.

The Summer Basketball Camp costs $115 and pre-registration forms should be received by Thursday, May 30.

Forms can be submitted by email or in person by 5 p.m. on May 30 at the 3C building on the AWC Yuma Campus.

However, registration will be available at the door on the first day of camp on Monday, June 3, and will cost $130.

If you would like to register, the form can be found here or download the PDF below. Registration can also be completed by emailing accounts.receivable@azwestern.edu or calling 928-317-7666.