Yuma pro boxer Erick Gutierrez preparing for next match in San Luis, Mexico

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma pro boxer Erick Gutierrez (5-1) will make his way back to the ring on Saturday May 18.

Coming off the first loss of his career in his last match, Gutierrez has used the decision, which was a controversial one, as a learning opportunity.

"It's part of boxing, you can't change the politics of boxing, you just got to move on," Gutierrez said.

Saturday's fight will give Gutierrez a chance to bounce back, as he'll take on winless Ricardo Deodato Hernandez Becerra (0-6).

The fight is considered a tune-up for Gutierrez, but it will still bring a potential challenge.

Gutierrez's original opponent backed out of the fight, so he was only told his new opponent Thursday before the match.

"That was challenging for me, I was already training for that opponent, I already had a feel about how he fought," Gutierrez said.

Another adjustment Gutierrez will have to make is fighting at a heavier weight class, as he'll jump up to 120 pounds in the bantamweight division.

However, fighting above his usual weight is something Gutierrez has prepared for at his gym, Yuma Fight Academy.

"I already have a feel for it because I'm already fighting bigger guys here, like 30 pounds over me, 40 pounds over," Gutierrez said.

Aside from the training, Gutierrez is also confident in his own strength.

"I know I have a strong punch, and I know I do damage," Gutierrez said.

One thing Gutierrez will have going for him is a home-ring advantage, fighting in San Luis, Mexico for the fourth time in his career.

"I think that's something really cool you know the support, there's more people here in Yuma, Somerton, San Luis, Arizona that are able to go across and watch me fight," Gutierrez said.

The fight will take place at the Gimnasio Municipal at 7:00 p.m.