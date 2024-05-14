25th Annual John Boemer Golf Tournament brings in over $32,000

34 teams help raise money to support the children, youth and families served by Arizona’s Children Association

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Through the generosity of the Yuma Community, the 25th Annual John Boemer Golf Tournament brought in over $32,000 to help support the children, youth and families served by Arizona’s Children Association. 34 teams took part in the Golf Tournament on May 4, 2024 at the Yuma Golf & Country Club.

"As we gathered for the 25th Annual John Boemer Golf Tournament, we honored the legacy of the Emeritus Board Member, John Boemer," President & Chief Executive Officer for Arizona’s Children Association Jacob Schmitt said. "Through this event, the Yuma community was able to provide crucial support to help Arizona’s Children Association meet our mission of protecting children, empowering youth and strengthening families. Together, we celebrated Mr. Boemer’s enduring impact and were proud to be a part of the legacy of a remarkable individual whose dedication to Yuma's children and families continues to inspire us all."

3rd Place – Burgers & Beer

2nd Place – Fort Yuma Rotary Club

1st Place – Chick-Fil-A of Yuma