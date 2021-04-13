Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By
Published 11:59 pm

News 11 Weather Authority

April 13th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - An upper level low pressure disturbance is affecting much of the West.

Even though the system isn't making a direct landing on our area, it's doing enough to generate wind gusts from 30-40 miles per hour in the Imperial Valley; with lighter winds in the Gila Valley.

Daytime highs in the Desert Southwest have also been effected, lowering into the mid to the high 80s.

The influence of the disturbance should persist through the rest of the week.

Local Forecast / Weather

Rob Fram

Rob Fram rejoined the KYMA News Team in February 2010.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content