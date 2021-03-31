News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

March 31st, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Even though we can say that the final day of the month of March has given us another day of decent Spring weather, we're beginning another temp rise.

80s will transform into 90s, as an emerging ridge from the West will bring our temps up considerably through the Easter holiday weekend.

It's a growing possibility that our temps could land at 100 degrees by Easter Sunday.

Beyond that, we'll likely get a steady decline in the mercury department for the remainder of next week.