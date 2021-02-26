News 11 Weather Authority

As Seen on TV

February 26th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Our latest wind event brought gusts up to 35 miles per hour on Thursday.

The system that brought it, is also responsible for the pleasant feelings we have to close out the final days of the month of February!

We should hold our daytime highs in the 70s for Saturday, before another disturbance lowers our temps again and brings in breezy to windy conditions for Sunday.

As we begin the month of March on Monday, we can expect slightly below normal feelings through much of next week.