Yuma County

New solar plant coming to Dateland

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Board of Supervisors approved Balanced Rock Power to move forward with its process of bringing a solar power facility to Dateland.

The board approved this at their last meeting earlier this week.

The solar power facility would be located between Avenue 58E and Avenue 61E and North and South of Palomas Road.

The next step is for Balanced Rock Power to follow several operational conditions such as installing and maintaining a security fence around the solar panels. All of that needs to happen within 60 days. 

Antelope Union High School Superintendent John "Pat" Koury spoke out saying how positively this would impact Dateland, especially for the schools out there. 

