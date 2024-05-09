Free meals to be provided to all high school students next year

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) announced it will be providing free breakfast and lunch for all students next school year.

The district enrolled in the Community Eligibility Provision, allowing it to offer these free meals at no cost in high-poverty areas.

“It’s obvious it’s all about the students,” said YUHSD Chief Communications Officer Eric Patten.

This opportunity comes after the district received federal reimbursement and more students qualified for the program.

Some schools this year had $4 full-price lunches but starting in August that cost will be reduced to zero.

“Even though we feed every student no matter what their account says it still is just the culture and by providing CEP we’re kind of breaking the barrier where all students are in the same playing field there’s no financial stigma,” said Student Nutrition Executive Director Elena Hildreth.

According to YUHSD, less than 40% of students from Cibola and Gila Ridge participated in lunch but they hope to see that number go up.

“Making sure that the students have the ability to have access to food and not have any stigma attached to that is extremely important,” said Patten.

The district hopes this will help students in a social aspect as well.

“If everyone has a meal then it’s just part of the culture it’s just easier they’re not one’s not eating and ones not eating everyone can eat and enjoy and I think it just helps us the whole social hour of what they have,” said Hildreth.

This will be the first time in over two years that all students will have access to free meals.

The district needs the students to get the meals for it to continue in the future.