Cooler temps and gusty winds sweep into the Desert Southwest

High wind advisory to go into effect at 11:00 p.m. tonight

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY - TV ) - We'll feel a noticeable change in temperature on Thursday as cool air makes its way into the Desert Southwest. A wind advisory is also in effect starting at 11:00 p.m. tonight for much of the viewing area. The advisory means we'll see winds at 30 to 40 mph for an extended period of time. This will come in to play in Arizona around Parker Valley, Kofa and Central La Paz County. On the California side, be cautious near the Chuckwalla Mountains, Southeastern Imperial County, Palo Verde Valley and Chuckwalla Valley. The wind advisory is in effect until 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning.