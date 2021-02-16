Weather in check

As Seen on TV

February 16th, 2021

YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - At the conclusion to the short-lived Wind Advisory in Ocotillo, we've kept the breezes to manageable levels here at home.

At the same time, our daytime mercury numbers reached the mid to high 70's.

As the overall weather pattern continues to keep a strong trough in place in the West and Midwest, you can expect our temps to hover from near normal to 5 degrees above normal through at least the end of the week.

Wind speeds in the Yuma area alone could reach the neighborhood of 20-25 miles per hour within the next couple of days.