FIRST ALERT: Excessive heat Friday-Saturday

June 13, 2024 10:51 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - A weak area of low pressure is bringing breezier conditions through tonight with gusts 20-30 MPH across the Desert Southwest.

Temperatures will continue to run well-above normal through this weekend as high pressure builds in once again bringing back excessive heat.

An Excessive Heat WARNING is issued and will go into effect for portions of Imperial County at 10 a.m. Friday through 8 p.m. Saturday with highs climbing near 114 degrees.

A Weather Authority First Alert ACTION Day will go in to effect Friday and Saturday for Imperial County due to temperatures trending at least 12 degrees above-normal.

Remember to always stay hydrated and practice heat safety.

Even though Yuma County isn't under an Weather Authority First Alert Action Day, we are still going to have excessively hot temperatures with highs over 110 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Thankfully, temperatures will start to cool down on Father's Day, with more seasonable conditions early next week.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KYMA in November 2021 and is the Chief Weather Forecaster.

If you have a story idea or want to share any weather pictures with Melissa, you can email her at melissa.zaremba@kecytv.com.

