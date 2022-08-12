Popular canadian doritos flavor coming to us

(KYMA,KECY/CNN) - Canadians are known to love flavored chips...

But it's a different flavor of chips from our neighbors that is making its way to america.

Frito-lay is launching ketchup flavored doritos.

It's one of the most popular flavors in canada.

The american version won't be identical... The company says it will be inspired by the canadian flavor.

A mustard flavored chip is also coming alongside it.

This time, the flavor is inspired by chinese hot mustard.. And doritos calls it "spicy mustard."

Both varieties are only available on their website.